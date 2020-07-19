Hawks arrest 'car repo fraud syndicate' in Mpumalanga

For many, the Covid-19 crisis meant losing their job, house or car. But that didn't stop alleged profiteers from cashing in on people’s misery.

Victims of five men accused of fraud and car theft were not surprised to get a knock on the door from someone wanting to repossess their vehicles.

But according to the Hawks, in this case the callers were con men pretending to be bank officials.

They were caught after one of their victims smelled a rat when her car was “repossessed” even though she had made a payment arrangement with her bank, said Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. “She approached the bank again complaining about their actions and learnt that she was a victim of crime,” said Sekgoto.

On Tuesday, Delmas police received information that the suspects were allegedly selling the stolen vehicles below market value.

They arrested a group of five alleged fraudsters including Billy Ndlovu, 54, Clarence Makhubela, 34, and Lawrence Munyai, 33.