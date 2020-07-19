South Africa

Hawks arrest 'car repo fraud syndicate' in Mpumalanga

By Aron Hyman - 19 July 2020 - 09:36
The Hawks arrested members of an alleged car repo fraud syndicate accused of preying on banking clients in arrears. File photo.
The Hawks arrested members of an alleged car repo fraud syndicate accused of preying on banking clients in arrears. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

For many, the Covid-19 crisis meant losing their job, house or car. But that didn't stop alleged profiteers from cashing in on people’s misery.

Victims of five men accused of fraud and car theft were not surprised to get a knock on the door from someone wanting to repossess their vehicles.

But according to the Hawks, in this case the callers were con men pretending to be bank officials.

They were caught after one of their victims smelled a rat when her car was “repossessed” even though she had made a payment arrangement with her bank, said Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. “She approached the bank again complaining about their actions and learnt that she was a victim of crime,” said Sekgoto.

On Tuesday, Delmas police received information that the suspects were allegedly selling the stolen vehicles below market value.

They arrested a group of five alleged fraudsters including Billy Ndlovu, 54, Clarence Makhubela, 34, and Lawrence Munyai, 33.

Hawks pounce on eThekwini officials investigated for R200m graft

The Hawks national clean audit task team have conducted search and seizure operations at the homes of eThekwini municipal officials alleged to be ...
News
2 days ago

The suspects were found in possession of a Toyota Hilux and a Ford Fortuner which had been “repossessed” in Acornhoek.

They appeared in the Delmas magistrate's court on Thursday. Makhubela and Munyai were each granted bail of R5,000, Ndlovu was remanded in custody and the cases against the two other suspects were withdrawn.

“The matter has since been referred to the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team in Mpumalanga to probe the matter further,” said Sekgotodi.

Sekgoto appealed to anyone whose vehicles were recently repossessed to contact their financial institutions. If they found they had been defrauded, they should contact Warrant Officer Makgamatha on 082 304 0052 or report the matter at their local police station.

KZN men arrested with 11 Sassa cards and 18 bank cards

Two KwaZulu-Natal men have been arrested after being found in possession of 11 SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards and 18 bank cards.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike
X