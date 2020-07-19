South Africa

Boy, 10, suffers serious injuries during motorcycle track accident

By ERNEST MABUZA - 19 July 2020 - 16:23
Paramedics attend to a scene where a boy, 10, was injured during a motorcyle accident at a motocross track in Sasolburg on Sunday.
Paramedics attend to a scene where a boy, 10, was injured during a motorcyle accident at a motocross track in Sasolburg on Sunday.
Image: ER24

A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to a nearby hospital on Sunday afternoon after an accident at a motocross track in Sasolburg in the Free State.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 12.15pm and found the young patient lying on the track with his father seated next to him.

It is understood that another rider had collided with the child while they were on the track.

“Medics assessed the boy and found that he had sustained severe injuries to his head and was in a serious condition,” ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

Meiring said the boy was treated, provided with pain-relief medication and airlifted to a nearby hospital for urgent care.

Woman seriously hurt after crashing her car through a wall

A motorist crashed through a boundary wall in Jukskei Park, Johannesburg, on Thursday night, with paramedics alerted just after lockdown curfew
News
2 days ago

Contact your insurer about your 'new normal' in lockdown & are those rave reviews for real?

If you’ve started conducting a business from home as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown, contact your insurer to tell them of your changed ...
News
10 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike
X