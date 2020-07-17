Woman seriously hurt after crashing her car through a wall

A motorist crashed through a boundary wall in Jukskei Park, Johannesburg, on Thursday night, with paramedics alerted just after the lockdown curfew started.

Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 said paramedics responded at 9.10pm.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle lost control, crashing through a boundary wall into a parked car. The patient, an adult female, sustained serious injuries and was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic.”

Once stabilised, she was transported by ambulance to hospital.

The Covid-19 lockdown reintroduced by the government this week is applicable between 9pm and 4am.

