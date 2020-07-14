5 things you didn't know about: Naya Rivera

1. Rivera had been acting for almost three decades

Rivera was no newcomer to the public eye when her star rose as part of the ensemble cast of Glee which included Jane Lynch and Lea Michele.

Rivera started her career as a child model and actress, mostly doing television commercials. In 1991, she landed her first role on a sitcom called The Royal Family for which she was nominated for a Young Artist Award.

2. She was a regular on “Hot lists”

Part of what made Rivera stand out from the crowd was her incredible beauty. Rivera was not only an actress but also a model who was once named on of People en Espagnol's "50 Most Beautiful" list.

She was also voted onto a number of “hot lists” including Maxim magazine’s which she graced three times in a row.

Part of Rivera's looks can be credited to her interesting ancestry which includes African-American, Puerto Rican and German descent.

3. She is from a famous family

Rivera's mom Yolanda, moved to Los Angeles to pursue a modelling career, and while that did not reach major heights, her children seem to have carried the torch to fame.

While Rivera was undoubtedly the most famous in the family, her brother Mychal was a popular American football player. The younger Rivera played professionally in the NFL for a number of years. The youngest of the siblings, Nickayla is a runway model.