Chaos in courts as RAF dumps lawyers

Courts are in turmoil after SA's biggest litigant, the Road Accident Fund, stopped using attorneys at the beginning of June.

About 190,000 cases are in limbo and "civil trial rolls around the country are in chaos", North Gauteng High Court judge Wendy Hughes said last week. "Claims handlers and RAF officials are trying to appear on behalf of the RAF in court, when they have no legal entitlement to do so."

Claimants were suffering as cases were postponed, and some trials were going ahead in the absence of the RAF, leading to damages awards far higher than they should be.

The chaos follows the RAF's court victory on June 1 over 46 firms of attorneys on a panel the fund set up in 2014 to handle its legal fights. Intending to scrap its "litigious model" of handling claims, the fund won the right to disband the panel.

Hughes's order on June 1 said the panel should be retained for six months to avoid chaos in courts, but the RAF stopped using the lawyers or paying their outstanding bills. On July 2, the attorneys were given leave to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal.

They returned to the high court to force the fund to keep using their services pending the appeal outcome, in compliance with Hughes's order. The judge granted their request, saying the conduct of the RAF and its acting CEO Collins Letsoalo, had caused a "constitutional crisis".

She added: "The judicial system is in disarray as [Letsoalo] ... seeks to ignore the court processes and proceed as though no order exists."