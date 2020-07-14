South Africa

Two KwaZulu-Natal teachers die in car crash

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 14 July 2020 - 11:45
Two teachers from the Kuhlekonke High School died in a tragic car accident at Kwa Gezubuso in the Umgungundlovu district.
Two teachers from the Kuhlekonke High School died in a tragic car accident at Kwa Gezubuso in the Umgungundlovu district.
Image: 123RF/Bunyarit Suwansantawee

Two teachers were killed in car crash near Pietermaritzburg on Monday night.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the teachers, from the Kuhlekonke High School, died in a tragic car accident at Kwa Gezubuso in the Umgungundlovu district.

“As a department we want to send our deepest condolences to the families of our departed educators. Just yesterday we reported of an educator from the same district, who also passed away. These are difficult times indeed and we ask God to give strength to all the affected and grieving families,” he said.

JMPD officer killed in car crash, driver arrested

A Johannesburg metro police department officer has died after his vehicle collided with a Toyota Hilux bakkie on the N12 near Protea Glen on Sunday.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike
X