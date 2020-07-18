It's better to lose the school year than lives: Mmusi Maimane

He has argued that the matter is urgent and he wants direct access to the Constitutional Court because “given the nature and extent of the issues dealt with”, the matter was destined for the apex court and it would cause further delays and money to first refer the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

“It is, with respect, no exaggeration to rank this as arguably the most urgent application which has ever served before our courts. The respondents themselves put the SA population at 57.7 million.

“This application affects state conduct and decisions which affect lives, dignity, health and education. It is also about the important values of accountability and the rule of law. More particularly, the court has an extra duty to safeguard the lives and welfare of children in their own right and not as appendages of their adult parents and/or teachers,” said Maimane.

Maimane said the system of “alert levels”, employed by the government since May this year, was informed by the government's risk-adjusted strategy which dictated that easing of restrictions would be determined according to risk factors.