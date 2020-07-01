Court dismisses Mmusi Maimane's bid to keep schools closed

The high court in Pretoria on Wednesday dismissed an application by Mmusi Maimane's One South Africa Movement (OSAM) which sought to set aside the decision to move from lockdown level 4 to level 3 and to reopen schools.

Central to the application was the progression of the coronavirus pandemic in SA and the government’s response to it.

OSAM and Maimane accused the government of not doing enough to protect lives as it eased lockdown restrictions.

But the court said the easing to level 3 was necessary to safeguard against a potential economic catastrophe. It said the ministerial advisory committee's (MAC's) view was that it was possible to protect both lives and livelihoods, without choosing one over the other. The MAC was formed to help steer government’s response to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“The government has been guided by this expert view. To label this move as putting profit before lives, as [OSAM and Maimane] have done, is to ignore the complexities of the issues involved, and the response to such issues.”