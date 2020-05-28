Mmusi Maimane wants to commission Dali Mpofu to fight school reopening

Founder of the One South Africa movement Mmusi Maimane announced that he intends taking government to court over the reopening of schools on June 1.

A week ago, the former opposition party leader initiated a petition to pressure government not to reopen on June 1.

Maimane called on government to only reopen schools in about three months' time.

Earlier this week, Maimane escalated his proposal to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Wednesday, he said government “failed to respond” to his letter and petition which was signed by over 160,000 citizens who are against reopening schools.

The president was given until 2pm on Wednesday to respond.