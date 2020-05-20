Mmusi Maimane launches petition against 'gambling with children’s lives'

“Section 28(2) of our constitution states that 'a child's best interests are of paramount importance in every matter concerning the child' and we believe the minister gave very little reassurance that her decision adheres to this fundamental right," Maimane told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

“The truth is that the politicians who make these decisions are too afraid to return to parliament but happy to send millions of children into crowded classrooms together - many without water and basic infrastructure. It's unacceptable,” he said.

Maimane said the goal of the petition was to give a voice to ordinary South Africans, including teachers, parents, principals and school governing bodies.

By midday on Wednesday the petition had 21,000 signatories.

“Once our petition has enough support, we will deliver it to Minister Motshekga and President [Cyril] Ramaphosa,” said Maimane.