WATCH | Mmusi Maimane to give president 48-hour ultimatum over decision to reopen schools

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane will give President Cyril Ramaphosa and the national command council (NCC) 48 hours to outline the reasons why they have decided to reopen schools on June 1.

Maimane launched an online petition last week, which has now received more than 155,000 signatures from citizens opposed to reopening schools at this stage. He said that should there be no response from government within the stipulated time, he will consider legal action.

“I will request the president, who is the chair of the NCC, to give us the rational reasons why they are taking this administrative action. I'll be giving them 48 hours and should we hear no response, we're willing to take legal action against this government.”