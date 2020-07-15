Over 50 disabled people receive food parcels, sanitary pads

Neo Matwa knows the pain of going to bed on an empty stomach as it has been a struggle for him to get a job. However on Wednesday, he was among 50 disabled people from Aliwal North in Eastern Cape who received food parcels and sanitary pads.

This came after the Eastern Disability Economic Empowerment Trust in partnership with Down Syndrome and Epilepsy SA received a consignment of sanitary towels and wet wipes from the department of women, youth and persons with disabilities and P&G South Africa, on behalf of the disability sector in the province as part of the contribution towards Covid-19 relief.

Matwa, 44, a father of three who is partially blind, said it has been difficult to get employed as he is often told about his disability. "Things are bad sisi wam (my sister), it's hard to get piece jobs because of the lockdown.

"I stay with my wife, kids and siblings. We used to survive by piece jobs but now we have to ask from generous neighbours. You don't know the pain of seeing your child going to bed on an empty stomach and there is nothing you can do," Matwa said.

He said the food parcels came at the right time and for a short while his family will have something to eat.

"I am very excited, especially because even Joe Gqabi municipality has promised to help us with the compost waste project which will be handed in a month's time. That will create jobs for us disabled people," he said.

The donations were handed over by Eastern Cape deputy speaker for the provincial legislature Mlibo Qoboshiyane.

The Eastern Cape Disability Economic Empowerment Trust chief executive officer Thabiso Phetuka said they handed over the donations to 15 disabled people's organisations to benefit over 500 people with disabilities as part of the Covid-19 relief. "People with disabilities use their grant money to buy food.

"At least this month they won't have to worry about food. You also find a family of five depending on this disability grant of one person. This was a big day for families who also got hot meals from Meals on Wheels," he said.