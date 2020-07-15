Local hip-hop star signs with world-renowned Warner Music Records

A Durban-born hip-hop singer is set to take the world by storm through his music after he landed a global deal with Warner Music Records.

Sandile "Masandi" Mfusi has signed a deal that will see his music reaching a wider audience. Warner Music is originally from America and has a branch in Johannesburg called Warner Music Records South Africa that was opened early this year. Founded in 1958, the recording company is a division of the American film studio Warner Bros.

Mfusi, who grew up in uMlazi, told Sowetan that being an international star was something that he always wanted from the start of his music career. The singer, who did not want to reveal his age, regards the deal as a great breakthrough in his music career that began officially in 2009.

“It is a great breakthrough and an exciting time in my career. I have been in this game since 2009 and there has never been a point that was easy, I had to push. I realized that having patience and resilience is key in this industry. Getting such a deal is such an achievement because people go for years without getting signed. This deal is a stepping stone for me, and this signals the beginning of great things in my career. I am really getting to a point where I am reaching my dream.”

Mfusi is set to drop his first single under Warner Records on Friday, titled Ithemba, just to make everything official. The hip-hop singer began his music journey in an all-male group called Niche-Sam. He believes that the group made a big difference in Durban because it was one of the leading pioneers in terms of hip-hop.

The singer, who has also tried his luck in TV acting, said joining Isibaya in 2013 was a perfect platform for him to launch his solo career after breaking away from Niche-Sam. After launching his solo career he was signed by Cash Time Records owned by hip-hop singer KO. Vusi Leeuw, head of artists and repertoire department at Warner Music Records South Africa, confirmed the signing of Mfusi.

"Masandi is a talented and versatile vocalist who can collaborate and work with any artist in the world. We signed him because he fits in the company's plans and the direction the company is taking. He comes a long way when it comes to music and I have been following his career closely in all these years."