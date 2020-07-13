Soldiers dig into own pockets to donate food parcels

Hawker Portia Mlangeni has received an unexpected pleasant visit from the army at her home.

Army personnel in full uniform were at the informal settlements around Wattville near Benoni in Ekurhuleni on Friday where they donated food parcels to some of the most impoverished families in the area.

For more than three months, Mlangeni hasn't been able to make any money as her business as a hawker, her source of income, has been negatively hit by lockdown regulations.

Mlangeni sells snacks, biscuits and loose cigarettes to supplement her grandchildren's social grant money to ensure they're well-fed and have warm clothes in winter.

"It's been very difficult, especially without cigarettes... I can't do much and there are no jobs available due to the coronavirus."

Mlangeni, 52, and her three grandchildren were among a dozen families that received food parcels donated by army personnel from the nearby Tambo regiment. The parcels included potatoes, cooking oil, maize meal, canned fish and baked beans among others.