Joy as farming communities receive food parcels from sugarcane transporter

It was Christmas in June for the community of Mkhwahlane and Sibange when Buhle Betfu Carriers donated 1,000 food parcels to families around the farming communities.

The company, Buhle Betfu Carriers which was formerly known as Cargo, consists of sugarcane growers around the Nkomazi municipality in Malalane and has entered into transportation of the sugarcane.

“As a family, we are very happy about the gifts; it’s something that we needed and now we are going to have something to eat. Yes, we are farmers ourselves but having to get food from our own company is very good. These days it’s hard because we have been hit by coronavirus and are unable to work and make money to buy food,” said Thoko Shongwe who came to receive food for her family.

Spokesperson of Buhle Betfu Carriers, Amos Mkhabela, said it makes them happy to make a difference in the lives of the people who are always working for them and with them.

“It gives us pleasure when we bring change to people’s lives. Covid-19 [pandemic] has made people’s lives so hard, so we therefore thought of starting from the farming communities to help as charity begins at home,” said Mkhabela.