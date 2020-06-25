'Tshwane owes us for feeding the homeless'

He said "none of the service providers had any documentation that was a formal, or any semblance of a purchase order for the service" or "any formal instructions that solicited the service".

Dlamini said he advised them to email all the documentation and their claims will go to his office for consideration. He said the city would seek to hold to account the managers that may be found to be responsible for any breach of procurement processes.

When Sowetan visited one of the shelters in Lyttleton yesterday, it found dozens of homeless people housed there, having gone for days without hot water and toiletries.

Although a truck which delivered food arrived around 9am, taking a bath had seemingly become a luxury at the shelter, which is one of the biggest in Tshwane.

Joseph Makofane, 24, said they only received toiletries when they arrived at the shelter in March. "We have run out of toiletries. The showers have been closed and there is no hot water for bathing," he said.

Tshepiso Makonyane, 37, another homeless man, said sleeping in the tent is unbearable.

"There is no social distancing, we have to sleep close to each other because it is very cold in the tent, our blankets get wet from the dew that leaks in from the roof of the tent," Makonyane said.