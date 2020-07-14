Hungry artists sing ACDP's praises after receiving food parcels
Gospel singer Sabatha Masoka, who is among the beneficiaries of African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) food drive, is relieved that he will not worry about something to eat at least for a month. Masoka is among 14 gospel artists who are under Maduna-Nkabide Foundation who received food parcels from ACDP president Reverend Kenneth Meshoe on Sunday.
Meshoe decided to assist the musicians because they were struggling financially as a result of lockdown. Other artists who benefited include Puthuma Tiso, Buhle Nhlangulela, Phindile Gumede, Stan Mdluli, Sibusiso Ntuli, Nkululeko Khanyi, Thapelo Molomo, Sibusiso Baloyi, Sibongakonke Ntuli, Gift Mofokeng, Pat Mamaduna Ndleleni and Bukiwe Twani, among others.
Masoka told SowetanLIVE that life has been difficult for him since many events were cancelled due to Covid-19. The singer, who lives with his 79-year-old mother, said the first food parcels he got from the ACDP made a difference because it lasted for a month.
“Having gigs being cancelled put me in a difficult situation. Before lockdown happened I used to have a nurse who was looking after my mother, who is very old. But I had to let the nurse go because I could not afford to pay her. I'm a breadwinner at home. There is no source of income at the moment. I have tried my luck with this Covid-19 Relief Fund but I did not get it. I thank God for ACDP to give us groceries.”
Ndleleni said: “We approached ACDP because we did not receive the relief fund. As the foundation we create employment for unemployed graduates. We look after the vulnerable children and there are families that we buy food for. It is so sad that the government is not supporting the initiative. What I see is that we are not going to die of Covid-19, but will die of hunger with our kids.”
Session artist Phindile Gumede said: “I have been working as a session artist and backing vocalist, and things have not been easy since all performances that I was booked for were cancelled. I don't have any source of income, and I feel I am clinging on a thin rope. I applied like everyone else for the relief fund but I was turned down.”
Twani said: “We don’t know where to start to thank Rev Meshoe for this gesture. I’m getting this food parcel for the first time and I know it is going to make a huge difference since at the moment we are sitting at home.”
Meshoe said: "In spite of numerous promises from the minister of arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa for help from government, only two of the 14 members of the Maduna Nkabinde Foundation had received assistance. After having to cancel their events due to the national lockdown, the artists were without income and decided to approach the ACDP for help."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.