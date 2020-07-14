Hungry artists sing ACDP's praises after receiving food parcels

Gospel singer Sabatha Masoka, who is among the beneficiaries of African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) food drive, is relieved that he will not worry about something to eat at least for a month. Masoka is among 14 gospel artists who are under Maduna-Nkabide Foundation who received food parcels from ACDP president Reverend Kenneth Meshoe on Sunday.

Meshoe decided to assist the musicians because they were struggling financially as a result of lockdown. Other artists who benefited include Puthuma Tiso, Buhle Nhlangulela, Phindile Gumede, Stan Mdluli, Sibusiso Ntuli, Nkululeko Khanyi, Thapelo Molomo, Sibusiso Baloyi, Sibongakonke Ntuli, Gift Mofokeng, Pat Mamaduna Ndleleni and Bukiwe Twani, among others.

Masoka told SowetanLIVE that life has been difficult for him since many events were cancelled due to Covid-19. The singer, who lives with his 79-year-old mother, said the first food parcels he got from the ACDP made a difference because it lasted for a month.

“Having gigs being cancelled put me in a difficult situation. Before lockdown happened I used to have a nurse who was looking after my mother, who is very old. But I had to let the nurse go because I could not afford to pay her. I'm a breadwinner at home. There is no source of income at the moment. I have tried my luck with this Covid-19 Relief Fund but I did not get it. I thank God for ACDP to give us groceries.”