Pounded by Covid-19, nurses live in fear as numbers surge

Maart described her mother as someone who was dedicated to her work. Before she died, her mother booked off sick for a month as she was suffering from bronchitis, but she forced her way back to work as she wanted to serve people. She said a week before she died, she began vomiting and her temperature was rising.

"She was admitted to hospital on a Thursday and unfortunately she died on a Wednesday the following week. It was hurting when she died because we tried to force my mother to retire last year in December, but she refused. The hardest thing was that when she was buried my father was not at the funeral because he was sick. He was in the intensive care unit because he had also tested positive. We could not even hug each other."

Benjamin was one of the 21 nurses who died in Western Cape after they tested positive for Covid-19.

Some families told Sowetan that it was still too soon to talk about the death of their loved ones.

The biggest number of deaths recorded thus far is in Eastern Cape, which has chalked in 27 both in private and public hospitals. At the time of going to print, the Gauteng tally was unconfirmed.