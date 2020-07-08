Hospital bed capacity in every province will be overwhelmed: Zweli Mkhize tells MPs

SA will need fewer hospital beds for Covid-19 patients than initially expected, but every province was expected to be overwhelmed nonetheless.

This is according to health minister Zweli Mkhize, who on Wednesday revealed that SA’s Covid-19 peak model projects a lower need for beds — both ICU and non-ICU — at a national level. However, he warned that bed capacity was still expected to be overwhelmed in all provinces.

Mkhize was addressing the National Assembly on Wednesday. He said that since the last release of scientific model expectations in May, the National Covid Epi Model has been updated to reflect Covid-19 at a district level using hospitalisation data, updated estimates of the reproductive number and a shift in testing priorities.