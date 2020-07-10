Extra hospital beds, nurses for Gauteng: Zweli Mkhize

“We are preparing for a situation where each and every hospital must be able to make its own assessment of patients and there will be no time for referral.”

Mkhize said as the numbers continue to rise, it was expected that there would be pressure for beds at hospitals — and on staffing requirements. He said the department would also tackle staffing requirements.

“We have been informed of the shortage of staff and we are working on it, we are aware of this and so far we are mobilising close to 680 staff to come from the private nursing agencies to support the health department. We are also looking at the database that the province has made available. We will continue to look at how we will source additional staff.”

Mkhize said additional capacity would be created at hospitals.

“The numbers have started building up, the beds which are there will be under pressure, more patients are coming in. We are going to be seeing the peak of the epidemic ...

“We have a team looking at adding 2,000 additional beds to field hospitals in Gauteng. The health department is also working on oxygen points around the province. We will also increase the number of ventilators,” he said.

Mkhize signalled a possible move towards a resumption of the ban on the sale of liquor.

“We have now been receiving complaints from this hospital and other hospitals that alcohol trauma-related cases are having pressure on the hospitals and also overloading the staff. We have tabled the issue with the [national Covid-19] command council,” he said.

Commending the medical teams on the front line of the pandemic, Mkhize said: “We assure you that we will make sure that you are protected.

“I will be distributing gear from the Solidarity Fund to all the provinces. We will work with the unions to oversee the distribution and quality of our stock.”