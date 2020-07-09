Women, including nurses, most affected by Covid-19 at work: Compensation Fund

In the Eastern Cape, 99 claimants are women out of a total of 127 claims received.

In KwaZulu-Natal a total of 98 claims were received with a total of 92 women affected.

A total of 46 out of 54 claimants were women in Gauteng.

Limpopo and North West have recorded two claims each, both of which were from women, while Mpumalanga has recorded one claim, also from a woman.

Thejane said to date the fund has paid out R202,172.35 in medical aid costs.

He said other claims were received through Rand Mutual and Federated Employers, bringing the overall total to 1,435 claims received.

“We are aware that our front line workers like nurses and other medical staff have been affected by the pandemic. We will like to send the appeal for employers to ensure that workers are adequately protected and are given the necessary protective gear to do their jobs,” employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi said.

“Our figures show that most affected employees are nurses who are paying the ultimate price so that we get a second chance and survive the pandemic,”

Nxesi said the department’s inspection and enforcement services have “upped” their in-loco inspections to ensure that workers are protected and that Covid-19 safety regulations are followed.