'We're holding Covid-19 tests for hospital patients': Prof Abdool Karim explains why

"We have to protect tests for those people in hospital."

That's what the chair of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, Prof Salim Abdool Karim, said health-care workers and facilities will focus on to ensure those in need are prioritised.

He was speaking to Jacaranda's Martin Bester, who asked about the testing irregularities reported by many.

Abdool Karim admitted the single biggest challenge is that "we just can't buy enough tests".

"It's not because we don't have the money or anything. It's just that the whole world is trying to buy the same test kits we are trying to buy. Suppliers can only supply us a limited number."