Covid-19 research team looking at umhlonyana as one of anti-coronavirus therapeutics

The South African Covid-19 research team is exploring whether the much talked about local indigenous herb called umhlonyana could be used for coronavirus treatment.

This was announced by minister of higher education Blade Nzimande yesterday during his update on measures that his department has embarked upon in response to Covid-19 pandemic and other developments within both the departments of higher education and science and innovation.

Nzimande said the department of science had been working with the African Medicines Covid-19 Research Team in researching several South African herbs and formulations with documented evidence for treatment of respiratory infections, signs and symptoms.