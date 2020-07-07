City of Tshwane's head administrator concerned about increasing Covid-19 cases in her team

The City of Tshwane's head administrator for compliance has expressed concern over the increasing number of Covid-19 infections in her team.

Lebogang Mahaye said her team of administrators had been working from home since some members tested positive for Covid-19.

Without providing any details, Mahaye said the number of infections was gradually rising in the department.

“It is a cause for concern when administrators begin to test positive for Covid-19 as we are expected to provide leadership and steer the city out of the difficult situation in which it finds itself," Mahaye said.

"The nature of the work we do requires us to be hands on and monitor what is happening, but the rapid spread of this disease is making it difficult for us to lead and manage remotely."

She said a fortnight ago, the city's head administrator, Mpho Nawa, had made an impassioned plea to residents and employees to be extra cautious and take preventative measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus as the number of infections was expected to peak.