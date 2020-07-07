South Africa

Woman, 70, and grandson critical after 'shovel attack' during home invasion

By Iavan Pijoos - 07 July 2020 - 13:16
The victims were beaten with shovels by their attackers. Stock image.
The victims were beaten with shovels by their attackers. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Bjoern Wylezich

A 70-year-old woman and her 11-year-old grandson were left for dead after being bludgeoned in their faces with shovels during a home invasion in Florida, Johannesburg, early on Tuesday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived at the property after 8am and found the two victims in a critical condition.

“Both patients were in a critical condition after they were hit in the face several times with shovels by a group of unknown men,” Meiring said in a statement. “Medics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent care.”

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said he was waiting for more information about the incident.

I long for the day women are allowed the right to be

One of my favourite things in the world, is watching little girls play.
Opinion
1 month ago

Uyinene Foundation steps in to help GBV victims during lockdown

The offer comes in the birth month of Mrewtyana, who was raped and bludgeoned to death on August 8 2019 at the Clareinch post office in Cape Town.
News
2 months ago

Trial for duo accused of murdering pensioners

The trial of two men accused of murdering three elderly people over a matter of days - in September 2017 - is expected to begin in the Port Elizabeth ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X