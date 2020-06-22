Slain security guard a loving father
A school security guard who was shot dead during a robbery on Friday was "a loving father" who took education seriously.
Amos Mgwenya's son Bheki told Sowetan that his father's sudden death at the hands of robbers has left the family shaken and unable to comprehend their loss.
Mgwenya, 57, a dedicated guard at Mthayiza Primary School at Gutshwa village near Hazyview, in Mpumalanga, was found tied and shot several times inside his car by general workers who went to work on Friday morning at the school premises.
"My father was a loving parent, he was not rich but I don't remember missing out on a school trip when I grew up," Bheki said.
"I'm asking myself how can people kill him in this barbaric manner and fire about 20 bullets into him and tie him inside a car while they know they killed him. I'm very shocked and the whole family can't comprehend what happened to us. We just wish that the police make a swift move in arresting those behind my father's death."
After killing Mgwenya the unknown men broke into the school and stole laptops, PC computers, internet boosters, routers and more.
Mpumalanga MEC for education Bonakele Majuba expressed shock at the incident, labelling it the first out of the 148 school burglaries during lockdown where a person has been killed.
"What is more painful is that these thugs after stealing the laptops and computers and more killed Mr Mgwenya in a barbaric manner.
"It's also shocking that our people have turned to animals who kill each other. We are suffering as the department of education and especially here in Mpumalanga where people break in and kill our people," said Majuba.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said they were investigating cases of murder and robbery.
"The Mpumalanga police are on a manhunt for the suspects who killed a security guard and broke into Mthayiza Primary School on Friday. We are calling for the community to work with us and report any information," said Hlathi.
Hlathi said anyone with information can contact Capt Shaka Nkosi on 071-200-1669 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.
A tip-off can also be given on the MySAPS app which can be downloaded onto any smartphone. Information can be given anonymously.
Hlathi also said one suspect has been arrested in connection with the burglary at Lekazi Primary School which took place last week where pupil materials including PPEs worth more than R1m were stolen.