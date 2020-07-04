Suspect to appear in court for alleged murder of North West teacher

A 40-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Mogwase magistrate's court on Monday for the alleged murder of a young North West teacher, Khumontle Mokgosi, who was found bound and strangled in her home earlier this week.

The suspect will also face additional charges of theft and possession of suspected stolen goods, police said.

“The long arm of the law caught up with the suspect on Friday at Goo-Mokgatle Section in Dinokana village outside Zeerust. He was arrested during a crime intelligence-driven operation by a multidisciplinary team comprising of Bojanala District and Zeerust Task Teams as well as Provincial Traffic.