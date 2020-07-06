Back to school for Grade 6, 11 and some Grade R pupils

Children have started arriving in schools as the three grades return for the first time during the national lockdown.

Teachers at Soweto schools braved the cold and were ready as early as 6.30am to welcome the grade R, 6 and 11 who are returning for the first time since the country went into lockdown.

At Selope Thema Primary School in Orlando East, parents accompanied their children to see what would happen as they dropped them. After kissing the little ones goodbye, they then stood outside the gate observing how teacher were implementing Covid-19 regulations.

One of the parents, Sixolisiwe Zikhali said she a little scared.

"I'm scared but there is nothing I can do. It is my children's future that is at stake. They have to go back to school. I have observed what the teachers are doing, I think my children should be safe," said Zikhali.

Zikhali brought her five-year old daughter Minenhle who is doing grade R and 12-year-old son Lwandle who is doing grade 6 (both kids surname are Zikhali).

On Monday government allowed the three grades to return to school with concerns from teacher unions and parents still continuing.