Soldier dies in high-speed chase of car loaded with firearms.

A member of the South African Defence Force has died while two of his colleagues and a police officer were injured during an accident in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, at the weekend.

According to the Mpumalanga police, the three members of the SANDF and a police officer chased a silver Volvo sedan which was believed to have been loaded with firearms and a crash occurred during the chase on Saturday.

The 29-year-old member of the SANDF was declared dead on arrival at the hospital while his colleagues sustained injuries.

“The members received information about a sedan which was transporting firearms. Upon receiving the information, the law enforcement officers spotted the vehicle and upon noticing the officers, the suspects sped off leading to a high-speed chase," said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.