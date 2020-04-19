Soldier dies in high-speed chase of car loaded with firearms
A member of the South African Defence Force has died while two of his colleagues and a police officer were injured during an accident in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, at the weekend.
According to the Mpumalanga police, the three members of the SANDF and a police officer chased a silver Volvo sedan which was believed to have been loaded with firearms and a crash occurred during the chase on Saturday.
The 29-year-old member of the SANDF was declared dead on arrival at the hospital while his colleagues sustained injuries.
“The members received information about a sedan which was transporting firearms. Upon receiving the information, the law enforcement officers spotted the vehicle and upon noticing the officers, the suspects sped off leading to a high-speed chase," said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.
"Unfortunately, between Sibambhayane [Casteel] the police van lost control resulting in the accident which claimed the life of a 29-year-old member of the SANDF as well as serious injuries to two of his colleagues aged 28 and a 23-year-old police constable who also sustained serious injuries. The members were all rushed to hospital where the victim was declared dead and the others taken in for medical attention.”
Hlathi said the two members of the SANDF have since been discharged from hospital.
Provincial police commissioner Gen Mondli Zuma sent his condolences to the deceased’s family and his colleagues.
“We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of the SANDF member who lost his life and may his soul rest in peace. The deceased member and his colleagues had dedicated their lives to serve the country as well as ensure that citizens are and feel safe. I would further like to wish the surviving members a speedy recovery" said Zuma.
Hlathi said the police were asking for assistance to trace and arrest the people who were in the Volvo sedan. He said people can call 10111 or send SMSes to 32211.
“Members of the community can also anonymously call 08600 10111. Alternatively, information can be shared with police via MYSAPSAPP and their information will be treated with the strictest of confidence.”
