Government warns against messages threatening violence against foreigners

The government has condemned threats of violence aimed towards foreign nationals, and called on South Africans to desist from any actions that go against the laws of the country.

The government said in a statement that it had noted the content of a poster circulating on social media seeking to sow discord between South Africans and foreign nationals living together in communities.

“Government strongly condemns the violence that is mooted and calls on all South Africans to desist from any actions that go against the laws of the country.