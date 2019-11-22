Burna Boy a reminder that rap music has failed Africa

Everyone is capable of discrimination, and the philosophical argument is that discrimination is often the result of our ignorance.

In the case of the September 2019 riots in South Africa, a number of locals took to the streets to loot shops owned by foreign nationals.

We could argue the moral ethics of the xenophobic attacks for days but the biggest benefactor in the already heated topic is social media.

Reacting to information he got from multiple sources, including social media, Nigerian rapper Burna Boy tweeted out of anger towards content that was evidentially fake news. This had a ripple effect and riled not only fellow celebrities but other social media users as well.

Burna Boy's role in this reaction was further exacerbated by South African rapper AKA, who stirred the pot by sharing an equally charged frustration, creating an unforgettable exchange between the two African artists whose growing loathing for each other could make the architects of colonialism salivate in their graves.