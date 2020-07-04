South Africa

Cape coast on alert as spring tide coincides with full moon and cold front

By SowetanLIVE - 04 July 2020 - 10:30
A wave crashes into the harbour wall in Kalk Bay, near Cape Town.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Full moon coinciding with spring tide brought a warning of dangerous coastal conditions from the National Sea Rescue Institute on Saturday.

“High seas, combined with spring tide and the cold front, are expected along the south and southwest coastline persisting into Monday morning,” said CEO Cleeve Robertson.

He asked people venturing to the coast to be cautious. “The concern is for smaller vessels at sea ... as well as for beachgoers and coastal hikers who may be caught off-guard by large waves at spring high tide that could potentially sweep them off the rocks along the shoreline.

“We are appealing to boaters, paddlers, beachgoers, surfers, coastal hikers, anglers and the public to be cautious around the coastline and to follow SA Weather Service forecasts.”

The NSRI encouraged boaters and paddlers to download its RSA SafeTrax app, which has an emergency call button and automatically triggers a search if a trip is not closed before a preselected arrival time.

The app also allows users to let family and friends track them in real time and to choose and alert emergency contacts for each trip.

Light rain is predicted for Cape Town on Sunday, but forecasters have warned of a deluge delivering about 53mm on Thursday.

-TimesLIVE

X