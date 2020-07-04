Cape coast on alert as spring tide coincides with full moon and cold front

“We are appealing to boaters, paddlers, beachgoers, surfers, coastal hikers, anglers and the public to be cautious around the coastline and to follow SA Weather Service forecasts.”

The NSRI encouraged boaters and paddlers to download its RSA SafeTrax app, which has an emergency call button and automatically triggers a search if a trip is not closed before a preselected arrival time.

The app also allows users to let family and friends track them in real time and to choose and alert emergency contacts for each trip.

Light rain is predicted for Cape Town on Sunday, but forecasters have warned of a deluge delivering about 53mm on Thursday.

-TimesLIVE