Greenmarket Square refugees reject city's offer of 'voluntary reintegration'

On Monday, the city’s director of law enforcement, Petrus Roberts, tried to address a group of refugees about transport being provided for reintegration. Some of the refugees became agitated and interrupted his speech, chanting: “No more South Africa. No more xenophobia.”

Aline Bukuru, one of the refugee leaders, told GroundUp that the refugees had not camped out for four months only to be sent back to the communities that they were trying to escape. She said they had received no details from the city about the reintegration, “only rumours”.

However, Bosman said the offer of voluntary reintegration was “supported by relevant government agencies (home affairs, the police, the city and the UNHCR) and was communicated accordingly among the agencies as well as the refugees”.

Crispin Mongwe, a spokesperson for the refugee, told GroundUp that law enforcement officers told the refugees last week they would have the opportunity to leave on Monday if they filled out forms and volunteered to be taken by bus. But Mongwe said that “we have decided to wait for the court day”.

The refugees had been protesting outside the UNHCR offices on St George's Mall. They were removed on October 30 and regrouped at the church. But because the church is so full, many have been living outside on Longmarket Street.

This article was first published by GroundUp.