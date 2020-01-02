Yvonne Chaka Chaka: Africans need to look out for each other

Veteran musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has urged the continent to cast off the dark chains of xenophobia and work together to make Africa better.

2019 will in part be remembered for a series of Xenophobic attacks which gripped the country.

Ma Yvonne Chaka Chaka's daughter Fortunate was one of several business owners who lost merchandise worth thousands of rands when looters destroyed her store in Maboneng, Johannesburg and made off with all its stock during one of the attacks.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after that incident, Ma Yvonne said she was sad to see Africans turn against each other.