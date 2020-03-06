Coronavirus panic should not be allowed to feed other prejudices

One of the scariest things about coronavirus is that unlike HIV, which takes years before it claims the life of the person who is infected, it is swift.

Because it is swift, having ravaged 92,000 people worldwide in the few months since it was first detected and identified, it is causing so much panic all over the world.

Coming as it does in a world that is afflicted with yet another disease, in this case a disease of the mind called xenophobia, coronavirus is likely going to be the grist to the mill of xenophobes and racists all over the world.

Take what happened two weeks ago in the town of Novi Sanzhary in the Ukraine. A convoy of six buses rolled into the town on their way to a sanatorium there. They were carrying 45 Ukrainians and 27 South Americans.

These people had recently been evacuated from Wuhan, the Chinese town which has been hit hard by the virus.

Now, here's the thing: these people being brought to Ukraine hadn't tested positive for the virus; they were being brought to the town in order to have more tests carried out on them.

But as the convoy reached the bridge that would take them to the sanatorium, the drivers discovered to their dismay that the road had been blocked days earlier.

Now it was guarded by a group of angry rabble rousers burning tyres.

The moment they saw the buses, the rabble rousers fell on them with stones and other missiles. Windows were broken, passengers in the vehicles were injured. It took the intervention of the police to have the rabble rousers dispersed.