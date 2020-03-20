Family claims SA Air Force tried to cover up rape at Limpopo base

A member of the SA Air Force was allegedly raped by a colleague at the base in Hoedspruit, Limpopo, while attending a training course last month.

The provincial police have confirmed a man was arrested for rape after the incident on February 29, and the air force said it was aware of the matter.

The woman’s mother, who cannot be identified, told Times Select her daughter was raped after she went to sleep in one of the bungalows at the venue where the training course happened.

She said her daughter called her after being hospitalised but the family had not had any communication from the SA Air Force.

“I feel they were trying to cover this up,” the mother told Times Select.