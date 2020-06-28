Limpopo education official 'appalled' by alleged rapes

The Limpopo education department says it will commit to helping police track down the men who allegedly abducted and raped two pupils in separate incidents in Limpopo this month.

A grade 12 pupil at Ramotshabi Secondary School, near Bochum, was walking to school with three friends on June 12 when they were stopped by a man with a knife and a chain.

According to an SABC report, the assailant let three of the pupils go who ran home to alert the victim’s mother.

While schools reopened on June 8, there was no transport for the pupils who instead were forced to walk to class, often through dense bush.