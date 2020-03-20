South Africa

Mpumalanga teen recalls gruesome rape as her alleged attacker is set free

By Promise Marupeng - 20 March 2020 - 07:36
The teenager said she had not been aware that the man she accused of raping her had been released.
The teenager said she had not been aware that the man she accused of raping her had been released.
Image: lassedesignen/123rf

A Mpumalanga matric pupil says she fears for her life after learning the man who allegedly raped her was released from police custody a week after the attack.

The 19-year-old girl from Siyabuswa was allegedly raped while walking home with a family friend last year.

She had not been aware that the man she accused of raping her had been released. She only learnt in January that the suspect was back in her community and intimidating her family.

"I was violated by people I knew, and even after describing them to the police, I feel like I'm far from getting justice because they are walking freely in the streets," she said.

The teen said she and a male family friend who accompanied her home were approached by two men who pointed guns and forced them into the bushes near Siyabuswa on Moloto Road where she was raped.

"They took us to the bushes where we were instructed to take our clothes off... I felt like I was dead because I began feeling dizzy." The teen said while they raped her, the male friend was made to watch naked, at gunpoint.

"When they were done they then told him to rape me as well. When he failed, he was whipped with a gun on the head and told to try harder, but he couldn't get an erection."

Rape accused kills cop with panga

A police officer was cornered and hacked to death with a panga when he accompanied a rape victim to fetch her belongings from her alleged attacker's ...
News
2 days ago

She said the two men took their cellphones and vanished into a graveyard.

"I lay on the cold ground with my back numb from being pressed against the rocks. My legs were numb. My friend gathered our scattered clothes, and helped me to my feet and to dress." They called the police. The teen's mother opened a case of rape at the Dennilton police in Limpopo which is near her workplace.

"I was in pain and I eventually described the perpetrators to the police who managed to catch one, and released him without informing my family."

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the case was withdrawn last year due to pending DNA results.

"The suspect was released after more than two court appearances at the Mdutjana magistrate's court. The investigating officer had the duty to inform the family of the withdrawal and the release of the man."

The mother of the pupil said her daughter failed her matric as a result of the trauma and emotional scars she suffered.

Horror as two teenage girls are raped on way to church

What was supposed to be a prayer day turned into a horror for two teenagers who were allegedly ambushed and raped on their way to church by an ...
News
1 week ago

KZN man caught by mom raping her teen daughter gets life in prison

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life behind bars for raping a 14-year-old girl whose mother caught him in the act.
News
1 month ago

Bogus soccer coach arrested for alleged rape of KZN teenager

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in KwaZulu-Natal who is alleged to have recruited a teenage boy, under false pretenses of furthering his ...
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X