5 minutes with Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize

Ukhozi FM’s midday radio host, Selby 'Selbeyonce' Mkhize has been chosen to host the reunion of the hit reality show Umndeni on MojaLove, DSTV channel 157.

The reality show explores issues of polygamy, homosexuality and traditional practices as eight people try their best to live together in harmony. The tell-all reunion episode will air on the 30th of June at 21:30.

We caught up with Selbeyonce to discuss what viewers can expect in the highly anticipated tell-all finale, as well as his presenting career and what it has taught him.