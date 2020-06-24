Limpopo police station closed after cop tests positive for Covid-19

The Motetema police station outside Groblersdal in Limpopo was closed on Tuesday for decontamination after an officer tested positive for Covid-19.

The officer has been placed under quarantine and other members who came in close contact with the member have been isolated, police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe said the decontamination process had been completed and the station would be fully operational from Wednesday.

“Community members are advised that services rendered by the community service centre are available at the station as provision has been made.”