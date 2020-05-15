Mpumalanga police station shut as cop tests positive for the coronavirus

A constable attached to the national public order police reserve unit in the Emalahleni municipal area of Mpumalanga has tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, the Witbank police station is no longer open to the public while health protocols are activated, the SA Police Service reported on Friday.

“I can confirm that a constable attached to the national public order police reserve unit deployed at Witbank had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus,” said national spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo.

“The member has been quarantined while colleagues are self-isolated pending screening and testing by the department of health.