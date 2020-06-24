Matatiele municipality closes after employee contracts Covid-19
Matatiele municipality in the Eastern Cape had to shut down its offices on Tuesday after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.
According to the municipality, affected departments include public safety, fire and rescue, waste management, EPWP, licences and law enforcement.
The municipality said it had to send all staff members working in the municipal building home on Tuesday as a precautionary measure. Acting municipal manager Vuyo Mlokothi said the municipality will follow the Covid-19 protocols that include the testing of employees and decontamination of the two buildings before employees return back on duty.
Mlokothi said the process of tracing those who were in contact with the employee was under way.
"Those employees will be tested and monitored accordingly, whilst the municipality is fast tracking the process of deep cleaning and decontaminating of all offices. Following the guidelines set out by the World Health Organisation and the department of health, the employee who tested positive is in a self-isolation.
“We would like to wish our affected employee a speedy recovery and pledge to offer all the necessary support. During this time, all employees are encouraged to work from home until it is deemed safe for them to return to the office,” Mlokothi said.
Matatiele municipality mayor Momelezi Mbedla said: “We plead with people to stay at home and take heed to national lockdown regulations as well as practise social distancing.”
