Matatiele municipality closes after employee contracts Covid-19

Matatiele municipality in the Eastern Cape had to shut down its offices on Tuesday after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the municipality, affected departments include public safety, fire and rescue, waste management, EPWP, licences and law enforcement.

The municipality said it had to send all staff members working in the municipal building home on Tuesday as a precautionary measure. Acting municipal manager Vuyo Mlokothi said the municipality will follow the Covid-19 protocols that include the testing of employees and decontamination of the two buildings before employees return back on duty.