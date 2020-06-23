South Africa

Western Cape chalks up 1,500 Covid-19 deaths and new hospitalisation record

By TimesLIVE - 23 June 2020 - 18:07
One person in every 70 in townships on the Cape Flats has been infected with Covid-19.
Image: 123rf/John Warner

The Western Cape reached another bleak Covid-19 milestone on Tuesday as it chalked up its 1,500th death.

The province recorded 76 new deaths since Monday - a daily record - to reach the milestone. It also set new highs for people in hospital (1,653) and in intensive care (326).

However, the number of active cases declined by 525 day-on-day to 13,444 - meaning 25.8% of the province's Covid-19 patients are still struggling with the disease. More than 71% have recovered and 2.9% have died.

Cape Town is home to 77.5% of the province's 52,178 cases. In the worst-affected health subdistricts - Klipfontein and Khayelitsha, which contain most of the townships along the N2 - one person in every 70 has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The Western Cape's share of nationwide cases has declined substantially - from two-thirds to just over half as the virus infects more people, particularly in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

Another 64 Covid-19 deaths recorded in the Western Cape

The Western Cape has recorded another 64 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 1,373, premier Alan Winde ...
News
2 days ago

Covid-19 claims 53 more lives in SA

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 97,302 with 4,621 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.
News
1 day ago

