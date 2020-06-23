Is Covid-19 our chance to address the past and build better future?

In the wake of the global #BlackLivesMatter movement that started in the US after the death of George Floyd, past and present pupils from 20 schools in Cape Town have taken to social media to protest blatant racism at their schools.

Within days, an Instagram account posting mainly testimonies of racist and homophobic experiences, had garnered a following of more than 10,000.

This comes as South Africa observes Youth Month and on June 16, it commemorated the 44th anniversary of the Soweto uprising.

The 1976 uprising started with students in Soweto rejecting that mathematics and science be taught in Afrikaans in black schools.

This was the final straw in a long line of oppressive measures. The youth leaders were inspired by Steve Biko and his Black Consciousness Movement and their protests set SA ablaze for the first time since Sharpeville, 16 years earlier. Then, the passive resistance campaign against pass laws had culminated in the massacre of 69 protesters. Forty years later, students espousing black consciousness ideologies on university campuses around the country were once again at the forefront of political protests, in what became known as the Fallist Movements of #RhodesMustFall followed by #FeesMustFall.

Assistant professor in history of Southern Africa at Durham University, Anne Heffernan, observes that though these students may have changed the topic of conversation around education more effectively than any since 1994 when SA had its first democratic elections, and gains such as the outsourcing of jobs on campuses have been made, the movement to decolonise university curricula and faculty has not moved off-campus.