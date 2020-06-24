Mkhize swats away criticism as South Africa’s Covid-19 cases sky-rocket

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has taken a swipe at critics who say the government was not doing enough to curb the spread of Covid-19 as South Africa recorded 100,000 positive cases.

The number of deaths related to the pandemic was 1,991 as of Monday.

Mkhize said on Tuesday that as many as 4,000 cases had been recorded over a 24-hour cycle since the outbreak in March.

“A mere four months ago this pandemic was foreign. It was a concept that South African citizens really had no idea we would be even close to reaching 100,000 any time in our future, but now it is here and has come with many surprises and lessons,” he said on Tuesday.

Mkhize was speaking during the opening of the first phase of a field hospital built in the Eastern Cape with funds from the German government.

“Some have even publicly debated whether this increase in numbers means that there is a failure by government to effectively respond to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Today I want to publicly and boldly dispel such notions,” he said.

“It is my humble view that the South African government has thus far done their very best to mount an effective response to Covid-19 in the containment programme, and in some instances did something that some of the more advanced countries may not have been able to do.”

Mkhize said the government did not have a “perfect” strategy to deal with the pandemic but maintained that it was ready to deal with a spike in infections.