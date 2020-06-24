Covid-19 short-term report predicts huge jump in cases and deaths

South Africa's coronavirus cases are projected to reach 400,000 by mid-July.

This is contained in a report by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) which has painted a grim picture of the damage the virus could further cause in the country.

The short-term report also projects that Covid-19 related deaths could jump to 7,440 by next month.

As it stands, confirmed positive cases are sitting at 106,108 with 2,101 deaths.

But the report, compiled by the SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium, is expecting this number to surge.

“The model projects that if testing patterns remain unchanged there may be more than 408,000 detected cases by mid-July. However, prioritisation of testing may result in a reduction in detected cases to approximately 133,000,” the report states.

They are also expecting 59,300 people will be hospitalised, with 7,640 in the intensive care unit while at least 19,100 beds would be required.

The Eastern Cape’s 18,108 cases are expected to jump to 56,100 with 1,080 deaths.

The Free State, which has 814 cases, is expected to also see this number increasing to 1,080 with 38 deaths.

The report expects Gauteng cases to surge to 115,000 with 520 deaths while in KwaZulu-Natal 16,700 cases and 270 deaths were expected by mid-July.

For Limpopo, 2,370 cases and 48 deaths are expected by mid-July while 1,410 cases and 20 deaths were expected in Mpumalanga.

The Northern Cape, which has so far managed to contain the virus, is expected to have 720 cases and 15 deaths by next month with the North West’s cases expected to be around 23,300 with 480 deaths.

Hardest-hit province of the Western Cape, according to the NICD’s report, is likely to see 189,00 cases and 4,750 deaths.

The province currently accounts for 50.4% of the total cases in the country having recorded 53,512 cases to date with 1,536 deaths.

“The model projections indicate that the demand for ICU beds is likely to exceed available ICU beds in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape during the month of June (including expanded capacity that has been made available in the Western Cape),” the report states.