Mom stabbed while holding baby at hospital

Vuyokazi Batyi has relived the horror of an attack at a public hospital, just two days after giving birth by surgery.

Batyi claims she was stabbed several times at Frontier Hospital in Komani, Eastern Cape, on June 11.

Batyi, 38, was on her way home with her new bundle of joy when the attack happened.

"I asked one of the cleaners to walk me to the taxis at the entrance of the hospital so she could help me with my bags.

"As we were walking through the hospital corridor leading to the taxis, we were approached by a man wearing a face mask.

"He came to us and forcefully removed the baby's blanket. He then said we should go to the toilets and I refused and that is when he took out an okapi knife and stabbed me in the face," Batyi said.

She said she fell down, dropping her baby in the process .

"He stabbed me [again] in the upper body. I kept on apologising even though I did not know what I had done. He went to my baby and he removed his pants and just left him lying there.

"At this point, I experienced breathing difficulties and he came back to me, to finish what he had started. The cleaner ran to call security officers but they refused to help.