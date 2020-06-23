Young mom delivers baby in hospital toilet

A young mother has told how she delivered one of her twin babies inside a hospital toilet, unaided by nurses who shouted orders at her.

Tiyiselani Loveness Mayinge, 28, said she was admitted at Mapulaneng Hospital in Bushbuckridge on June 3, and she and other pregnant women were forced to sleep on the floor due to lack of beds.

"I was shown a room where many pregnant women were sleeping on the floor. I decided to sit on a chair and while I was sitting, I called for help as I felt the baby was coming.

"Nurses shouted, saying I must wait as they were helping someone else to deliver.

"I walked to the bathroom and as I got in, the baby came out. I lied down and pushed," Mayinge said.

"I thought the nurses were going to help me deliver but they waited outside, shouting that I must carry my baby to the bed they had prepared for me.

"I carried the baby boy and went to the ward and lied on the bed," she said.

To her shock, she felt another baby coming out.