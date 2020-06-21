Tsogo Sun to take over Mount Grace, Edward and Hazyview Protea hotels

Tsogo Sun Hotels has announced it is to take over the Mount Grace in Magaliesburg, the iconic Edward in Durban and the Protea Hotel Hazyview in Mpumalanga.

This follows the announcement on Friday by global hotel group Marriott International that it was permanently closing the three hotels as a direct result of the economic fallout around Covid-19.

In a statement, Marriott said the impact of Covid-19 on the hospitality industry “has been unprecedented” and travel restrictions and social distancing efforts around the world had “resulted in weaker demand and economic uncertainty”.