Young economists want domestic economy to be restructured for youths' benefit

Mohlakoane advised that this plan should see youth who were not highly educated being channelled to sectors that were not skills intensive. "We have to identify what skills are required and what skills do we need. There are some sectors that are not skills intensive and you can quickly train young people into getting those spaces. The more professional spaces would require someone with academic qualifications.," he said.

He said the focus should be on sectors like agriculture and tourism, which are considered as jobs in the "grassroots levels" and might not need a vast amount of skills.

Another economist, Busi Sibeko, said there was a need to re-imagine the SA economy. "We need to go back to the building blocks to really understand who does the economy serve. Does the economy serve us or do we serve the economy?"

She said the domestic economy has largely disadvantaged black South Africans. "We also have to look at who has been advantaged by the economy and why."

Sibeko added that post-Covid-19 period there was going to be a need for a fiscal stimulus, where the government would need to spend more to an extent that the economy is structurally transformed to address inequalities. "We have been focusing on economic growth and addressing inequality as a side thing. Post-Covid economy should look at how do we structurally transform the economy and tackle inequality at the same time," she said.

Sibeko advised that funds should be channelled towards the care economy, which was largely a domain of women. "Children just don't become labour. Children need people to take care of them, they need care and these are primarily provided by women. There is a need to build infrastructure for the care economy, which would change how we think about the economy," she said. "We also need to stop being in denial about the failure of the current macro economic policy. We need to stop doing the same thing and hoping for different answers."

She also bemoaned that children's social grant, which is sitting at R445, and the R1,008 foster grant, were still below the poverty line of R1,227. "We need to go households... because households that are social grants recipients are likely to spend on the domestic economy."